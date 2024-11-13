Kane Brown reveals his biggest regret.

2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - April 29: Kane Brown performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

By Jenny Law

Some of have gotten tattoos when we were young, that we now regret.

Kane Brown revealed that if he had to choose, he would give the Batman tat on his chest the boot. He said he got it when he was 18 and it’s been covered up three times. So, it’s not even Batman anymore. He also keeps his shirt on a lot more now because of it.

Kane said he can’t stand it. It’s a hawk now but you can’t see the hawk’s face. He needs a couple of more hours on it but it’s so dark, there is scar tissue, and it hurts.

Do you have any tats that you regret?


