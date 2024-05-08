Keanu Reeves wants to reteam with Sandra Bullock for 'Speed 3'

1994's Speed turned Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock into an unlikely action duo, and according to the John Wick series star, they need to get back on the bus.

The pair, who haven't shared the big screen since their 2006 romantic hit The Lake House, caught up on the Speed podcast 50 MPH, where Keanu said of a potential threequel, "We'd freakin' knock it out of the park."

Bullock vowed, "Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?" she joked.

She added of their chemistry, "There's no formula. It just is."

Reeves agreed with his former co-star, adding, "It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there's something that wasn’t done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."

Of course, Reeves backed out of 1997's Speed 2: Cruise Control, which shifted the action from a speeding bus to a slow-moving cruise ship. It became a bomb so big that Bullock told TooFab in 2022, "I'm still embarrassed I was in it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.