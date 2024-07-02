Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Chris Young celebrate "The Fourth in America" on CNN

CNN has announced it’s lineup of star-studded performances viewers can expect to see during “The Fourth in America” special airing on July 4.

This special will be hosted by multiple personalities including CNN anchor/Chief Political Correspondent, Dana Bash and CNN anchor, Boris Sanchez out of Washington DC as well as CNN anchor/correspondent, Victor Blackwell and CNN anchor/Senior National Correspondent, Sara Sidner from San Diego.

Among the special’s performances, country music will be represented by Kane Brown, Keith Urban and Chris Young taking the stage to help us celebrate America’s independence before coast-to-coast firework shows air live from cities around the country including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, NYC, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Alaska and Washington DC.

The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, and CNN Max on Thursday, July 4 at 7 p.m. ET.