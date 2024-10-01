Keith Urban says he failed music class in high school

Keith Urban failing 10th grade music class is like Gordon Ramsay or Emeril failing culinary school, it just doesn’t seem possible. But it is, see for yourself!
Keith joined Kelly Clarkson on her show and she asked him about a favorite music teacher or someone who really pushed him. His response, even though she failed him in high school, was Mrs. Grimmer. The best part is Kelly’s reaction! LOL
Well, we already know how the story ends. Twenty-four #1 singles, 4 GRAMMYs, 10 CMAs, 11 ACMs and an American Music Award... I’d say he did just fine failing Mrs. Grimmer’s class.