Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LIX halftime show: "Meet me in New Orleans"

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

"What's the deal everybody? My name is Kendrick Lamar and I'll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so," Lamar said in a video posted Sunday and titled, "Kendrick Lamar. Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show."

"Meet me in New Orleans," he says later in the video.

"Make sure you're wearing your best dress, too," Lamar says at the end of the video, which was shot in front of an American flag.

The 17-time Grammy winner will take the stage in New Orleans for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Feb. 9, 2025.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar said in a statement included in a release from the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation, the show's producer.

Rap icon and founder of Roc Nation Jay-Z also weighed in on the release announcing the news.

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come," Jay-Z said.

Last year, Usher took the stage in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl halftime show, performing a list of his greatest hits including "Caught Up," "Love in This Club," "Burn" and more.

The news of Kendrick Lamar performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show comes as the brand-new NFL season kicks off its first slate of Sunday games.

