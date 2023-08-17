Kenny Chesney releases Limited Edition Blue Chair Bay Rum for 10 year anniversary

Ten years ago, Kenny Chesney started his adventure in the rum business with his line of Blue Chair Bay® Rum and as the anniversary draws close, he wanted to do something special in commemoration.

His team began scouring the world to find a special rum to help him celebrate the occasion and they managed to discover 20 barrels of rum from the U.S. Virgin Islands that’s been barrel-aged for almost 16 years so of course, Kenny decided to give fans a chance to taste this rare rum!

A limited edition of 6,600 bottles hits stores in September, with the bottles costing $59.99 each.

There’s a little bit of a mystery as to how and where those 20 barrels of 16-year-old rum were found but for now, Chesney’s not sharing any more details.