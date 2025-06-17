Kenny Chesney Wrapping Up His Vegas Residency

Singer & Songwriter Kenny Chesney performs at Bayou Country Superfest 2010 at LSU Tiger Stadium on May 30, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Kenny Chesney’s Vegas Residency at the Sphere has been EPIC to say the least - one of the coolest shows we have ever seen!

Kenny is the first country artist to headline at the Sphere - it all kicked off in May and is wrapping up June 21st. No Shoes Nation showed up loud and proud in Vegas this last month - what an incredible ride it has been!