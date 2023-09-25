Kerry Washington shares all in 20/20 interview with Robin Roberts, talks searching for her biological father

Just a few days before the release of Kerry Washington's upcoming memoir, Thicker Than Water, she sat down with ABC's Robin Roberts for a candid and raw interview on an array of personal topics.

Kerry opened up about her journey finding her authentic self and her quest to track down her biological father after she was shocked to find out she was born from a sperm donor.

"I just was like, 'I'm so curious,' 'cause I think I knew in that moment that in some way, this was my call to adventure," she said. She added that her father — the man who raised her — is "open, and curious, and you know, maybe not thrilled, but accepting and supportive."

On his daughter opening up on their family's private life in the memoir, Earl Washington shared, "It doesn't matter how it affects me. It's really important how she feels about how she writes. And I thought it was so well-written."

Her mother, Valerie Washington, shared, "It's been a journey. It's been a few years of a lot of emotion and a lotta sharing, but a lot of growing."

The actor said she hopes that by opening up on additional battles she's faced, including her mental health issues, an eating disorder and more, she'll be able to will help others.

"I've never wanted to share my private life for the sake of fame or for the sake of attention — but I feel like this sharing is with purpose," Kerry said.

