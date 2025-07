FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you have been wondering why Kevin James has been joining different country artist on stage and making appearances at the Grand Ole Opry lately, this may be your answer.

In a recent interview with Whiskey Riff, James announced that he and Jelly Roll are teaming up for a country music movie! The details of the movie like the title and release date are still being kept under wraps.