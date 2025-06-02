Kid Rock’s Opening A New Restaurant In Nashville

Kid Rock is opening a new restaurant in Nashville called The Detroit Cowboy from steaks, to seafood, oysters, colossal shrimp....everything looks delicious!!

“The Detroit Cowboy isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a culinary ride like no other, where like-minded folks who love this country can dine in style...Whether you wear a bow tie, a bolo tie, or no tie—it’s all good.” -Kid Rock

The restaurant will also have personal memorabilia from music icons like Johnny Cash, and Dolly Parton.

The restaurant opens for invite-only guests June 3rd and will be located at 500 11th Ave N.

The Detroit Cowboy will be open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner. For more information and to make an upcoming reservation visit thedetroitcowboy.com!