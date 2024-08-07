Kids say the craziest things!

80's Jenny

By Jenny Law

I took my kids skating last weekend.

I was holding my 7-year-olds hand, skating around the rink when Tiffany’s " I think we’re alone now” came on!

I was singing at the top of my lungs, trying not to drag her too fast as we did a lap.

We got off of the rink and she asked me " Mama, did you grow up in the 80′s?”

I said “what? why do you ask?” She said “Because you had bangs” I had bangs... it had nothing to do with the song haha!

Here is proof that I did in fact, grow up in the 80′s!

80's Jenny

What is the craziest thing your kid has ever said to you?

