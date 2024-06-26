Kidz Bop Live at the Tulsa Theatre

Kidz Bop Live 2024

The Tulsa Theatre is proud to announce that Kidz Bop Live is coming to take over Tulsa! For over two decades, Kids Bop has been a child friendly avenue for kids to listen to the world’s most popular songs. This event is the ultimate concert for kids, here they will get the chance to sing and dance along with the Kids Bop kids as they perform songs like “greedy”, “Lil Boo Thang”, and  “Espresso”. Kids Bop Live will be performing on October 18th at the Tulsa Theatre for an 8:00 showing that evening. Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!