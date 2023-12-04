Kim Kardashian will reportedly star in "sexy" legal drama for her 'American Horror Story' producer Ryan Murphy

If you're keeping up with Kim Kardashian's filmography as an actress, Deadline says it's about to grow again.

According to the trade, Ryan Murphy, who cast the reality star and SKIMS mogul in his American Horror Story: Delicate, will be working with her again, producing a scripted series for her bound for Hulu.

The trade says the legal drama is a "high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural" that will be produced by Disney's 20th Television. It will have Kim playing "Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm."

Of course, Kim is no stranger to the law: The daughter of famed defense attorney Robert Kardashian, in 2021 Kim passed California's First-Year Law Students Examination, commonly called the "baby bar."

Earlier this year at the TIME100 Summit, she told moderator Poppy Harlow that she will take the full exam in February 2025.

Kim has became an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, and in 2018 worked with President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 64-year-old woman who spent nearly two decades of a life sentence behind bars for a nonviolent drug crime.

In fact, Kim told Harlow at the TIME event that she would "absolutely" consider a professional life of law instead of one on-camera — but if this project comes to be, she could have the best of both worlds.

As far as her growing acting career, Kim recently inked a deal with Netflix to produce and star in a comedy called The Fifth Wheel.

