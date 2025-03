Kohls Will Stop Taking Amazon Returns At Some Locations

FILE PHOTO: Amazon Drop off returns area in a Kohl's department store. Kohl's is conducting a test at at least three locations, temporarily stopping Amazon returns.

Kohl’s has temporarily stopped accepting Amazon returns at some stores.

“Kohl’s has a test and learn culture that helps us to evolve our store experience and stay informed about customers expectations and preferences...” -Kohls

Kohls started accepting Amazon returns back in 2019 to try and increase more foot traffic in the door - as of right now, these are the stores no longer accepting Amazon returns:

Leominster, Massachusetts

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Washington, Missouri