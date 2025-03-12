Krispy Kreme Offering a “Golden” Opportunity for Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has brought the luck of the Irish with their St. Patrick’s Day doughnut collection with four new doughnuts:

Pot of Gold Doughnut : Original glazed doughnut dipped in caramel-flavored icing, topped with caramel-flavored buttercreme and gold coin glitter sprinkles

: Original glazed doughnut dipped in caramel-flavored icing, topped with caramel-flavored buttercreme and gold coin glitter sprinkles Over the Rainbow Doughnut : Unglazed shell doughnut filled with cake batter flavored kreme, dipped in light green icing, topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and rainbow sugar piece.

: Unglazed shell doughnut filled with cake batter flavored kreme, dipped in light green icing, topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and rainbow sugar piece. Choco-Shenanigans Doughnut : Unglazed shell doughnut filled with white kreme, dipped chocolate icing, topped with green icing drizzles and gold coin glitter sprinkles.

: Unglazed shell doughnut filled with white kreme, dipped chocolate icing, topped with green icing drizzles and gold coin glitter sprinkles. St. Patty’s Swirl Doughnut: Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing with green icing swirl, dipped in white-and-gold sanding sugar.

To make this news even sweeter, Krispy Kreme announced that on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), thousands of Krispy Kreme fans across the U.S. will receive their Pot of Gold Pass, granting them access to a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts for an entire year. (Winners can use the pass April 2025 through March 2026.)

NOTE: Multiple guests will be randomly selected to win a Pot of Gold Pass at every participating shop.

Also, any guest wearing green when they visit a shop or drive-thru from March 15-17, can grab a free O’riginal Glazed doughnut (Original Glazed doughnut dyed green) with no purchase necessary.