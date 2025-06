Lainey just dropped a hint about what her wedding will look like.

She revealed that there will not be any country artists performing at the wedding because they are going the jazz route.

She is looking to hire a jazz band! Know anyone?

I can’t wait to see how gorgeous she looks in her white bellbottoms.

I’m not sure if that’s what she is wearing, but it would be cool!

No date for the wedding yet, she has only two shows in July.

Maybe this summer?