Lainey Wilson on future of women in country music: “I see a big change ... it’s about damn time!”

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Woody

In a recent interview after attending the Billboard Women in Music 2024 awards, Lainey Wilson talked about the future of women in country music.

“That’s an easy one for me. I will say I do feel a shift in the genre and I feel like I’m a part of that shift and I’m very proud to be. At the end of the day us girls we got a lot to say and I think it’s really important to hear our side of the story and I’m excited to see the direction it’s going in. And I think it’s only up from here. I see a big change happening [and] it’s about damn time!” she said.

Lainey also promised “we still breaking rules,” as she talked about women in the industry. “You have no choice,” she said. “Honestly, everybody here is a rule-breaker in their own kind of way… at the end of the day we’re going against the grain in a way that is hard to explain. You gotta be half-way crazy and hard-headed everything else and I am all of those things.”

Lainey took home the Rule Breaker award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards and presented the award for Group of the Year to K-pop stars, NewJeans, at this year’s show.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!