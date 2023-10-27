Lainey Wilson launches “Heart Like a Truck” Charity Fund

Lainey Wilson has joined the list of artists, like Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert, who have created their own charity fund!

The newly established “Heart Like a Truck” charity fund aims at supporting a variety of causes focused on changing lives for the better and celebrating triumph.

Lainey says the entire initiative is focused on resilience and she’s making the first step towards support with her newly announced Country’s Cool Again Tour for 2024.

Fans that purchase tickets for any of the 39 tour dates, $1 from every ticket will go towards Lainey’s “Heart Like a Truck” charity fund.