Lainey Wilson Playing The Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Lainey Wilson will be spending Thanksgiving in Dallas! This year she will be performing the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants. She also shared a special guest will be joining her on stage!

Last year Dolly Parton rocked it dressed as a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader for her performance! “Well, first of all, ain’t nobody’s going to top Dolly Parton. When she walked out of there in that outfit, I was like, ‘my girl, my girl...” - Lainey Wilson

We can’t wait!

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants November 28th at 4:30PM.