Lainey Wilson “Pop-Up” surprises fans in Nashville

Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP)
By Jay Edwards

Imagine being in Nashville at Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottoms Up” bar and next thing you know, a security team starts to enter with Lainey close behind! Well, that’s exactly what happened yesterday as Lainey surprised fans and hopped on stage to perform a few songs.

@musicmayhemmagazine.com

@Lainey Wilson surprised fans at Lainey Wilson’s @Bell Bottoms Up in Nashville! She performed several songs, including her chart-topping hit, “4X4XU,” after showing off her engagement ring as her soon-to-be husband Devlin “Duck” Hodges watched from the crowd. #LaineyWilson #CountryMusic #Country #4X4XU #BellBottomsUp #Nashville #BellBottomsUp #LaineyWilsonMusic #LaineyWilsonConcert #laineywilsonfans #Whirlwind #CountrySinger #countrymusictiktoks #Lainey

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

