Lainey Wilson scaring Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning is priceless!

If you haven’t seen this commercial for the CMAs yet with Lainey Wilson scaring the hell out of Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, it’s great!

Can’t wait to see her on-stage with Luke and Peyton hosting the 58th CMA Awards from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 20th. You’ll be able to watch them at 8/7c on ABC.

@countrymusicassociation Hang Tight Honey! @Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning AND @Lainey Wilson are hosting The 58th Annual CMAawards! Get ready for this trio to celebrate Country Music's BIGGEST Night LIVE from Music City on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on @ABC! ♬ original sound - Country Music Association



