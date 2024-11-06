Lainey Wilson scaring Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning is priceless!

Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP)

By Jay Edwards

If you haven’t seen this commercial for the CMAs yet with Lainey Wilson scaring the hell out of Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, it’s great!

Can’t wait to see her on-stage with Luke and Peyton hosting the 58th CMA Awards from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 20th. You’ll be able to watch them at 8/7c on ABC.

@countrymusicassociation

Hang Tight Honey! @Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning AND @Lainey Wilson are hosting The 58th Annual CMAawards! Get ready for this trio to celebrate Country Music's BIGGEST Night LIVE from Music City on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on @ABC!

♬ original sound - Country Music Association


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!