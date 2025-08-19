Lainey Wilson wrote Tim McGraw a Letter!

She’s laughing about it now

Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson in Rogers, Arkansas (Jenny Law)
By Jenny Law

When you are just starting out in the music business, you try everything you can to get noticed. When Lainey was 18, she felt like her career was being derailed before it took off. So, she took things into her own hands!

Check out the video!

@countrymusichof

The Museum's newest exhibition, "Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails," is now open. Watch @Lainey Wilson as she takes her first look at the exhibit. Reserve tickets at the link in bio. #laineywilson #countrymusichalloffame #musicmuseum #visitmusiccity #thingstodoinnashville

♬ original sound - Country Music HOF & Museum
I am from Houston. I once sold everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles for the heck of it.

