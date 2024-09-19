Lainey Wilson's jumps on the stage at her "Bell Bottoms Up" grand opening

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Earlier this week, Lainey had adream of hers come true...

“I’ve had a dream of opening my own bar on Broadway for years and last night we got to celebrate making that dream a reality.” Y’all ready to head to Nashville for a little of Louisiana meets Nashville?

She said, “I’ve always said that if I ever had my own place, it would be called Bell Bottoms Up and I would bring a bit of Louisiana to Nashville.” Well, the doors are officially open and at their official grand opening, Lainey hopped on stage!

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

