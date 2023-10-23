Lee Brice helps raise over $570k for pancreatic cancer research

Lee Brice Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - Valentine’s Day 2023 Lee Brice and his band took to the San Antonio Rodeo stage at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on February 14, 2023 for the big Valentine’s concert! Lots of energy, great songs, and a packed house!

Lee Brice performed at the 10th Annual Homecoming Golf & Concert event on October 8th where he helped raise more than $570,000 for the Nikki Mitchell Foundation. The Nikki Mitchell Foundation is a non-profit organization that was set up to help fight pancreatic cancer in 2010 when Mitchell was diagnosed.

“The Nikki Mitchell Foundation is excited to have our 10th anniversary Homecoming Golf & Concert break the previous records,” Rhonda Miles, president of the foundation, said. “Lee Brice and his team did an amazing job for our pancreas patients.”

Brice performed at the Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina alongside other country artist like Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Jerrod Neimann.

“Nights like this make me love what I do even more... not only do I get to sing and play with my brothers, but we’re making a difference,” Lee shared on Instagram. “Thank you @nikkimitchellfoundation”