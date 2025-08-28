LET’S GO GIRLS: Vote for your favorite Shania Twain songs August 28th is Shania Twain’s birthday, and we want to know what your favorite Shania songs are

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

If you can believe it, Shania Twain turns 61 today (August 28th), and on her birthday, we are celebrating by looking back at her biggest hits and letting you tell us what your favorite Shania songs are.

She’s still the one - View photos of Shania through the years

0 of 74 PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 14: International superstar Shania Twain rides up the Las Vegas Strip on horseback to greet fans on to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. SHANIA: STILL THE ONE debuts December 1, 2012. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Caesars Palace) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Caesars Palace) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Shania Twain attends the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 19: Singer Shania Twain arrives at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 19: Singer Shania Twain arrives at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Shania Twain attends "Meet Me In Australia" To Benefit Australia Wildfire Relief Efforts, hosted by The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, at Los Angeles Zoo on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Shania Twain attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer Shania Twain attends the opening ceremony of the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 24, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2020 takes place from September 24 until October 3. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF) (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 07: Singer Shania Twain arrives at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAJATICO, ITALY - JULY 19: Shania Twain attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Singer Shania Twain attends the 2011 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Singers Shania Twain (L) and Justin Bieber attend the launch of VEVO, the world's premiere destination for premium music video and entertainmentat Skylight Studio on December 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VEVO) (Theo Wargo) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 02: Singer Shania Twain is honored with the 2442nd Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 2, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 26: Shania Twain attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Yung Gravy, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll, and Marcus King attend Republic Records Celebrates Artist Community at Bar Lis on January 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Republic Records) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Republic Record) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY: Shania Twain attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Shania Twain attends the "Who you gonna call" photocall during the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 26, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Shania Twain attends the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart ) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Singer Shania Twain performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Kevin Winter) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Nick Jonas and Shania Twain speak onstage during the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine) (Nicholas Hunt) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan (L) and Shania Twain (R) arrive on the red carpet at CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Recording artist Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: Singer-songwriter Shania Twain recieves an award on stage during CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 07: (L-R) Singers Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Faith Hill arrive at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: Singer-songwriter (L-R) Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton and Shania Twain interview on the red carpet at CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Shania Twain attends the press conference announcing her 2012 Caesars Palace Las Vegas run at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on June 8, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 01: Singer Shania Twain performs during the debut of her residency show "Shania: Still the One" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shania Twain performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Poet's Award Honoree Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shania Twain attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 14: International superstar Shania Twain arrives at Caesars Palace on November 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. SHANIA: STILL THE ONE debuts Dec. 1 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Caesars Palace) (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Caesars Palace) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years THOMPSON'S STATION, TN - JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singers & Songwriters Taylor Swift and Shania Twain during the recreation of "Thelma & Louise" for CMT Music Awards airing on June 8, 2011 8pm EST on CMT Country Music TV. This Segment taped on June 6, 2011 in Thompson's Station, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Shania Twain attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images ) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Shania Twain attends the Haute Living celebration of Twain and Jonathan Schultz with Louis XIII and Telmont Champagne at Villa Azur Las Vegas on May 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07:Shania Twain attends the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 05: Shania Twain performs at a dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia during the ANA Masters of Marketing annual conference on October 5, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for iHeart) (Gerardo Mora) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Shania Twain performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Shania Twain attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 27: Shania Twain (L) and Kelsea Ballerini (R) view Shania Twain's exhibit opening at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on June 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Rick Diamond) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 03: Shania Twain performs at the Staples Center on August 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years UNIONDALE, NY - JULY 01: Shania Twain performs at Nassau Coliseum on July 1, 2015 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 07: Musician Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: ***EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE*** Singer/Songwriter/Author Shania Twain joins "Oprah" Audience during Brunch and then signs over 400 copies of her book "From this Moment on" During the Audience's Surprise Trip To The 2011 CMA Music Festival with at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel on June 10, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years TORONTO, ON - MARCH 27: Singer Shania Twain poses on the red carpet at the 2011 Juno Awards on March 27, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jag Gundu/Getty Images) (Jag Gundu/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years KILKENNY, IRELAND - JULY 6: Singer Shania Twain performs at the Smithwicks Kilkenny Festival in Nowlan Park Stadium July 6, 2003 in Kilkenny, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland.com/Getty Images) (ShowBizIreland/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 26: Singer Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Shania Twain attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years THOMPSON'S STATION, TN - JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singer/Songwriter Shania Twain, Actor/cast member of Glee Chord Overstreet, and Singer/Songwriter Taylor Swift during the recreation of "Thelma & Louise" for CMT Music Awards airing on June 8, 2011 8pm EST on CMT Country Music TV. This Segment taped on June 6, 2011 in Thompson's Station, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years ORO STATION, ONTARIO - AUGUST 07: Shania Twain performs during day 4 of the 2022 Boots And Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds on August 07, 2022 in Oro Station, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images) (Jeremy Chan/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Shania Twain performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on June 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Honoree's Kelsea Ballerini, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood take photos backstage during CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years THOMPSON'S STATION, TN - JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singers & Songwriters Taylor Swift and Shania Twain during the recreation of "Thelma & Louise" for CMT Music Awards airing on June 8, 2011 8pm EST on CMT Country Music TV. This Segment taped on June 6, 2011 in Thompson's Station, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: Honorees (back row, l-r) Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton; (front row, l-r) Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley pose for a photo during CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 30: Shania Twain talks about preparing for opening night in Las Vegas during a press conference November 30, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the world's best-selling female artists of all time, Shania Twain is making final preparations for the debut of her brand new show, "Shania: Still The One". The show debuts December 1, kicking off her two-year residency in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Shania Twain performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years THOMPSON'S STATION, TN - JUNE 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Singers & Songwriters Taylor Swift and Shania Twain during the recreation of "Thelma & Louise" for CMT Music Awards airing on June 8, 2011 8pm EST on CMT Country Music TV. This Segment taped on June 6, 2011 in Thompson's Station, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 20: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Singer Shania Twain performs on stage at VH1's Big In 2003 Awards on November 20, 2003 at Universal City in Los Angeles, California. VH1's Big in 2003 Awards will air in the U.S. on Sunday, November 30 at 9:00pm pst/et and will air in the U.K. on Friday, December 5 at 2100hrs. (Photo By Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 02: Singer Shania Twain is honored with the 2442nd Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 2, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 02: Singer Shania Twain is honored with the 2442nd Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 2, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 14: International superstar Shania Twain rides up the Las Vegas Strip on horseback to greet fans at Caesars Palace on November 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. SHANIA: STILL THE ONE debuts Dec. 1 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Caesars Palace) (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Caesars Palace)

Watch all of Shania Twain’s greatest music videos below

What songs did you rank in your top 5? Share your results on social media and leave us a comment below telling us if there are any Shania songs you’d add to our list.