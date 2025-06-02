'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible' stay on top; 'Karate Kid' kicks into top three

After a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning retained the top two spots at the box office this past weekend, with both setting new milestones in overall earnings.

Disney's live-action remake of the beloved animated classic grossed another $63 million, which according to Variety brings its worldwide total to $610 million. That makes it the second-biggest movie of 2025, following A Minecraft Movie, which has taken in $947 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning -- supposedly the last outing for Tom Cruise's superspy Ethan Hunt -- earned $27.3 million, good enough for #2 this weekend, and bringing its worldwide total to $350 million, Variety reports. The vampire thriller Sinners also topped the $350 million mark worldwide this weekend; it's currently at #6 on the box office tally.

As for new entries, Karate Kid: Legends debuts at #3 with $21 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The film is set three years after the end of the TV series Cobra Kai, itself a spinoff of the original Karate Kid films. The horror thriller Bring Her Back debuts at #5 with $7.1 million.

In at #10 is j-hope Tour 'Hope on the Stage' in Japan: Live Viewing, a live movie theater broadcast of a May 31 concert in Japan by j-hope, a member of K-pop superstar group BTS.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Lilo & Stitch -- $63 million
2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning -- $27.3 million
3. Karate Kid: Legends -- $21 million
4. Final Destination: Bloodlines -- $10.8 million
5. Bring Her Back -- $7.1 million
6. Sinners -- $5.2 million
7. Thunderbolts* -- $4.8 million
8. Friendship -- $2.6 million
9. The Last Rodeo -- $2.1 million
10. j-hope Tour 'Hope On the Stage' in Japan: Live Viewing -- $939,173

