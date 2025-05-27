'Lilo & Stitch'﻿ proves the mission possible while leading biggest Memorial Day weekend box office ever

Move over Barbenheimer, it's time for Lilo & Stich-ible.

Lilo & Stitch teamed up with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to produce the largest Memorial Day weekend at the box office of all time.

Disney's live action remake of its 2002 animated film was the weekend's #1 film, bringing in an estimated total of $183 million in its first week, according to Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, the eighth entry in the Tom Cruise-starring spy series came in second with an estimated $77 million debut.

The top five also included Final Destination: Bloodlines at #3 with $24.5 million, Thunderbolts* at #4 with $11.6 million and Sinners at #5 with $11.23 million.

All that and more added up to a total box office haul of a history-making $322 million across the holiday weekend, Variety reports. It beats the previous best Memorial Day weekend gross set in 2013, when a slate including Fast & Furious 6, The Hangover Part III and Star Trek into Darkness brought in $314 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Lilo & Stitch - $183 million

2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning - $77 million

3. Final Destination: Bloodlines - $24.5 million

4. Thunderbolts* - $11.6 million

5. Sinners - $11.23 million

6. The Last Rodeo - $6.267 million

7. Friendship - $5.736 million

8. A Minecraft Movie - $2.851 million

9. The Accountant 2 - $2.548 million

10. Hurry Up Tomorrow - $931,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.