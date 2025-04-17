Listen to Luke Combs tease two new songs

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Luke Combs performs during Luke Combs Live from Arizona Financial Theatre for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

When your favorite country artist has an idea for a new song, at some point, it’s going to be the very first time they’ve played it for fans. It’s on thing to run it by a family member or friend, but what do your fans truly think?

Well, even Luke Combs was a little nervous trying two new songs out for fans the other day at his bar in Nashville. He said, “This might be really bad man. I was messing with this in the green room and it’s hard to kind of sing it . . . I’ll just play a little verse [and] chorus. See what you think of it.”

As you can imagine, it’s Luke Combs, they were both great!

Here’s the first one and you can tell how new it is, he’s still trying to work out the guitar parts for it. But that voice, so good!

Here’s a clip of his 2nd new song, which is SO good...