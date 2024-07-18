Live Nation Brings Back Summer’s Live 4-Pack Deal

If there are concerts you’re wanting to see but haven’t gotten around to purchasing tickets due to prices, now is the time to get those tickets thanks to Live Nation bringing back its Summer’s Live 4-Pack Deal!

Now through July 30, concert attendees can purchase four tickets to select concerts across the country for only $80.

To activate the deal, select your desired concert from the list available in your area, choose “4 tickets,” look for the “Summer 4 Pack Offer” ticket option, click “Unlock,” and enter the code 24SUMMER.

The featured shows span across many genres and even dip into the realm of comedy.

Rock fans can look forward to bands like Green Day, Slipknot, Megadeth, Third Eye Blind, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Korn, and more.

If you’re in the mood for some pop music, you have the chance to see artists like Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette, Nial Horan, and more.

Country music fans can get excited about seeing artists like Luke Bryan, Brett Young, Shania Twain and more.