Live Nation’s discounted summer concert ticket promotion is back

By Abby Jessen

Mark your calendar because Wednesday, May 21st is when Live Nation will be putting some tickets for their upcoming concerts on sale!

With the “$30 Ticket to Summer” promotion, you will see some tickets for as low as $30!

You can see the full list of concerts here.

Some of the artists included in this promotion include Avril Lavigne, The Barenaked Ladies, Big Time Rush, Counting Crows, Cyndi Lauper, Dierks Bentley, Goo Goo Dolls, Halsey, Hardy, James Taylor, Keith Urban, Ke$ha, Kidz Bop, Leon Bridges, Little Big Town, Live & Collective Soul, Luke Bryan, Nelly, Thomas Rhett, Toto, Willie Nelson, and more!

