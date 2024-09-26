Looking forward to a new movie? Get ready with Cinergy Tulsa’s Trailer Fest!

There are still a lot of highly anticipated movies set to be released later this year and Cinergy Tulsa is helping prepare you with their first ever Trailer Fest!

On October 2, from 6:30 - 8 p.m., for only $2 per person, you’ll be treated to an evening of entertainment with trivia, new menu item tastings and the chance to win a free annual Elite Plus membership!

Each ticket also comes with a small popcorn, raffle ticket and a special Trailer Fest goodie bag.

All night long, attendees will be able to watch the trailers for Fall & Summer’s most anticipated movies:

A Complete Unknown

Bonhoeffer

Captain AMerica: Brave NEw World

Flight Risk

Gladiator II

Here

Heretic

Homestead

Joker Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Mickey 17

Moana 2

Mufasa: The Lion King

Nosferatu

Paddington in Peru

Red One

Saturday Night

Smile 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Carpenter

Venom: The Last Dance

Wicked

Y2K



