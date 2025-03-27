Looking for something fun and different? Try hibachi at your house!

Home Hibachi
By Abby Jessen

Typically when my husband and I celebrate birthdays, we just pick where we go to dinner. This year, he mentioned that he wanted hibachi, and when I mentioned that to my brother, he said I should have a hibachi chef come to our house.

I had NO IDEA you could do this, but the chef was amazing, and we had so much fun. If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate something (or even just have a unique spin on dinner), I highly recommend having a hibachi chef come to your place.

Here are some of the photos and videos from my husband’s birthday:

