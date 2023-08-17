Luke Bryan adds new snack to his partnership with Fendt

Luke Bryan Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 19, 2023 Luke Bryan brought down the house for the final show of the 2023 Houston Rodeo! Such an amazing artist, so many great songs! (Mike Lanier)

Last summer Luke Bryan teamed up with the agricultural equipment manufacturer, Fendt, to produce a line of snacks: Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn. The partnership proved to be such a hit with country music and snack fans that the duo has teamed up again for a new snack, inspired by Bryan’s Georgia roots of being the son of a peanut farmer.

Fans can now try the limited- edition snack, Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts, which comes in three flavors: Homegrown Honey Roasted, Sizzlin’ Sriracha Ranch and Down South Dill.

To get your taste buds on this new snack, you’ll have to move fast because the snacks will be available for sale on Thursday, August 31 beginning at 11 a.m. CT exclusively on BoldyGrownGoods.com for $5.00 per can (plus shipping) while supplies last. Fans can purchase a maximum of one can per flavor.

If you’re still on the fence about grabbing some, Fendt is donating $50K to the National Future Farmers of America Organization when supplies sell out.