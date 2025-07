FILE PHOTO: Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Bryan said he would refund tickets for an Arkansas show when he wasn't happy with his voice and had to postpone two dates due to illness. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Outdoor venues can come with a few bugs but how about a swarm of them?! Fans caught the hilarious moment of Luke playing the piano being surrounded by these mayflies - they were definitely attracted to that spotlight!

“Can you put these on pizza?!" -Luke Bryan

Check out the hilarious video below: