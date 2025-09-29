Luke Bryan & Jason Aldean Headlining Show At Sanford Stadium In Athens Georgia

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

It’s time to call the Dawgs!!! Sic ‘em! Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean will be reuniting for a co-headlining concert at UGA’s Sanford Stadium April 25th, 2026!

Luke & Jason are both Georgia natives and HUGE fans of the Dawgs so this is going to be special. This marks the first concert at Sanford Stadium in more than a decade - the last time the stadium hosted a concert was Jason Aldean back in 2013 for his Night Train tour with Luke Bryan as the opening act!

“Luke and I had a chance to play at Sanford Stadium in 2013, the first concert — and only concert, I think — to ever be held there... To be able to go back again and do it again, Luke and I doing that together, is going to be pretty incredible. My favorite show we’ve ever done right there." -Jason Aldean

General tickets go on sale October 3rd - HERE!

