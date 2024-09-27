Luke Bryan reveals untold stories from your favorite country artists in new Hulu docuseries

LUKE BRYAN ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Woody

Luke Bryan and Hulu have teamed up for a new docuseries called It’s All Country. In the series, Luke interviews some of country music’s biggest stars about their careers and lives outside of music.

“Behind every country song is an untold story. Country music legend Luke Bryan is exploring the hidden depths of Nashville in search of those stories,” an official synopsis reads. “The series features never-before-seen performances by some of the biggest stars of country music as Luke uncovers the secrets, the hidden inspirations and the personal moments that shaped the music you love.”

Season 1 of It’s All Country premieres on November 15th including chats with Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Lady A, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Wynonna Judd and Shaboozey.


