Male Artist of the Year nominee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Luke Combs performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Luke Combs is the next artist to receive their own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum!

Luke Combs: The Man I Am opens July 11 and will run through June 2025 featuring things from Luke’s life and career including childhood and tour memorabilia, set lists, manuscripts, instruments, photographs, and concert outfits.