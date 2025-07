Luke Combs Is Cooking Up Something Special With NASCAR Legends

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

NASCAR fans this is HUGE! Luke Combs is bringing some serious star power to his next music video as he teased his new song “Back In The Saddle” which is dropping on Friday (07.25) with legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty!

Check out a teaser of the song below:

It’s going to be EPIC!