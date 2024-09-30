Luke Combs is making plans to help hurricane victims in his home state of North Carolina

Best Fantasy football punishemnt NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 11: Luke Combs performs onstage for a songwriter round at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 11, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Mus)

By Woody

Luke Combs is taking action to help those affected by Hurricane Helene in his home state of North Carolina. Luke made a statement on social media Saturday (September 28) that he has something “really special” planned.

Fellow western North Carolina natives, Eric Church and Chase Rice, have also offered to help in any way they can.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!