NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: In this image released on March 19, Luke Combs performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

Okay...if you know Luke Combs then you know he is known for his black Columbia PFG shirts....plus his jeans, boots, and a hat so this ‘get ready with me’ video is too funny!

“Get ready with me for a show, guys — lot of big decisions to be made here.” -Luke Combs HA HA HA!