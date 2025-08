INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Combs made history this weekend as the first country headliner at Lollapalooza, and if you missed his performance, I highly recommend watching back the whole thing.

My favorite part was when he and Alex Warren took the stage to sing “Ordinary.” What a beautiful rendition! We knew Luke Combs was the king of covers with his covers of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and Ed Sheeran’s “Dive,” but he’s done it again.

Watch the performance: