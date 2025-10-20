Luke Combs surprise pop-up show

LUKE COMBS ABC/Connie Chornuk
By Jay Edwards

These days when you see Luke Combs in concert, it’s at a stadium that seats 80,000 fans or more. Now, just imagine seeing him perform at a venue that seats around 1000 people. Talk about a cool, intimate show, right?

Well, some lucky fans in Athens, GA got to see Luke over the weekend when he did a surprise pop-up show at the Georgia Theater in Athens.

Luke was there to be a part of “College Game Day” and announced a surprise show Friday morning and took the stage that night and here’s what fans got to see...

@carly.rohrer

Just a casual Friday night supporting a small artist at a local venue! @Luke Combs #lukecombs #surprise #concert #fyp

♬ original sound - Carly Rohrer
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

