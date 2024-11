PHOTOS: Luke Combs at EverBank Stadium 4.3.24 Processed with VSCO with ss3 preset (justin nedrow)

People Magazine already announced John Krasinski as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2024 but the magazine didn’t stop there.

They went on to break down sexiness by age and Warren Zeiders was named sexiest 25-year old with Luke Combs crowned sexiest 34-year-old man on the planet: