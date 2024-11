2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Maddie Font and Tae Kerr of Maddie & Tae perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr and her husband Josh Kerr welcomed a sweet baby boy, Chapel Shields Kerr born on October 29th weighing 3 lbs. 4.9 oz. 15 inches long and is currently staying in the NICU but is doing amazing!

“Chapel surprised us on October 29th and we are absolutely in love with our little boy...” “He is currently thriving in the NICU and his big sister can’t wait to meet him soon.” -Taylor Kerr

Congratulations to Taylor, Josh, and big sister Leighton!