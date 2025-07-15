Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa fall in love in 'The Map That Leads to You' trailer

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Riverdale star KJ Apa fall for each other in the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video coming-of-age film, which was released on Tuesday.

Cline stars as Heather, a young woman who is celebrating finishing up college by going on a post-grad trip traveling through Europe with her friends.

After a chance meeting with Jack, played by Apa, Heather finds herself in "an unexpected romance that leads to deep emotional discovery," according to an official synopsis. "As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond—and change her life in ways she never imagined."

In the trailer, Jack tells Heather about the journal his great-grandfather kept documenting his travels.

"I'm trying to go to every place that he wrote about. To just see what happens," Jack says.

Dear John and Safe Haven director Lasse Hallström helmed the film, which is based on the novel by JP Monninger.

Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman and Josh Lucas also star in the film.

The Map That Leads to You premieres Aug. 20 on Prime Video.

