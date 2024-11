We have another NEW experience to check out this year when it comes to drive-thru light displays! Magical Lights Adventure is setup at Tulsa Raceway Park and open through Monday, December 30th. Plan for a fully-interactive visit with singing & dancing characters plus a 300 ft. tunnel full of lights!

Where: Tulsa Raceway Park (just off Hwy 169 at 36th St N)

When: 5:30p to 10p nightly (until 10:30p Friday & Saturday)

Cost: $30 per vehicle