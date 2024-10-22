'Malcolm in the Middle' alum Frankie Muniz announces major racing career update

By Carson Blackwelder

Frankie Muniz is celebrating a milestone in his NASCAR career.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum, 38, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he's now a full-time driver on the Reaume Brothers Racing team for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

He'll be behind the wheel of the No. 33 vehicle, a Ford F-150, according to a press release from Reaume Brothers Racing.

"I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine forever," Muniz told People. "I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do."

Muniz also said he hasn't left acting behind entirely but is "focusing on being a race car driver" these days.

"I hope to just prove to people that I can do both," he told People.

Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, a fellow actor and racing driver, reacted to the news in the comments of Muniz's post, using applause emoji and commenting, "congratulations!!!!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

