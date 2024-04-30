Margaritaville bobblehead raising money for Jimmy Buffett’s charity

Jimmy Buffett fans can continue to honor him with the new Margaritaville bobblehead thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.
This limited-edition parrot bobblehead is available for preorder now and range $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping of $8 per order, shipping to customers in August.
When fans purchase this figurine, proceeds benefit Buffett’s Singing for Change Foundation which “funds organizations that inspire personal growth, community integration and the enhanced awareness that collectively, people can bring about positive change.”