Margaritaville bobblehead raising money for Jimmy Buffett’s charity

Jimmy Buffett through the years NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: Jimmy Buffett (C) takes opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of "Escape to Margaritaville" the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett at the Marquis Theatre on March 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Margaritaville) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Escape To Marga)

Jimmy Buffett fans can continue to honor him with the new Margaritaville bobblehead thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

This limited-edition parrot bobblehead is available for preorder now and range $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping of $8 per order, shipping to customers in August.

When fans purchase this figurine, proceeds benefit Buffett’s Singing for Change Foundation which “funds organizations that inspire personal growth, community integration and the enhanced awareness that collectively, people can bring about positive change.”







