Marlon Wayans reacts to negative reviews for 'Him'

Marlon Wayans is not fazed by the negative reviews for his movie Him.

The film received a C- CinemaScore from audiences and a score of 29% from more than 100 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. But he says it's not far off from the reviews for his past projects, posting on Instagram the Rotten Tomatoes scores for his movies White Chicks, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2.

"Just to be clear…I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion," Marlon wrote. "Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective."

"I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically recieved [sic] and those movies went on to be CLASSICS," Marlon continued. "So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now."

Him, produced by Jordan Peele, follows the story of Cameron Cade, a rising quarterback who receives an offer to train with his hero, quarterback Isaiah White, following a potential career-ending injury.

Wayans stars as Isaiah, while Tyriq Withers takes on the role of Cameron. The movie is currently in theaters.

