Marvel Studios announces surprise 'Deadpool & Wolverine' "Celebration of Life" at San Diego Comic Con

Marvel Studios just dropped a surprise announcement, noting it will be staging what it calls the Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life, which Deadline says will take place at San Diego Comic Con later in July.

While the Hollywood strikes curbed the usual promotion blitz that comes with San Diego Comic Con in 2023, 2024 has the studios pulling out all the stops.

Marvel Studios will return to the centerpiece of the con, the massive Hall H, on July 27, but studio president Kevin Feige tells the trade, "[W]hat I don't think people know is that we're also going to be in Hall H on Thursday [July 25] for the first time ever."

He added, "Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con. Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine, so we're going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening," adding he will be joined there by director Shawn Levy, and stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

It's not yet known what other surprises are in store for the Celebration of Life.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

